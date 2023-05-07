Swansea City manager Russel Martin has emerged as a top contender to take the Leicester City job.

Brendan Rodgers who has had a decent stint with Leicester City was sacked last month after failing to improve their form that has seen them fighting relegation.

Dean Smith has taken over as interim manager until the end of the season as the club continues its search for a permanent manager ahead of the next season.

And according to a report in The Sun, The Foxes are considering appointing Swansea manager Russel Martin in case they get relegated to the Championship.

The report further states that Martin has one year left in his current contract with the Welsh club which will give Leicester the edge in their negotiations over his compensation fee.

Leicester City have had a poor season which has seen them fighting to stay up in the league. They currently sit 16th on the table, on level with 18th place Nottingham Forest.

With just four games left in the season they are still very much in danger of being relegated.