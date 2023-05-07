Revealed: Arsenal lining up stunning double transfer raid on Barcelona

Arsenal could be launching a double transfer raid on Barcelona this summer as they eye moves for both Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

The Gunners are being linked with Raphinha in a report from Sport, while they were also linked strongly with Torres by The Athletic earlier this season.

Neither player has quite got going at Barca, but they have both previously shown great potential in the Premier League in spells with Leeds and Manchester City, respectively.

Arsenal could do with making some changes up front this summer, with Mikel Arteta lacking depth behind Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Jesus has been a little injury-prone and not entirely convincing in front of goal.

Raphinha to Arsenal?
There would surely be room for both Raphinha and Torres, especially as attacking players like Folarin Balogun and Reiss Nelson both look likely to be leaving.

Barcelona are under pressure to sell players like Raphinha and Torres due to Financial Fair Play concerns as they target the ambitious re-signing of Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain.

