Arsenal are reportedly lining up a summer move for the AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

The 25-year-old was a youth player for the North London giants and he left the club in 2017. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners can bring him back to the club this summer.

Arsenal are keen on bringing in a quality central midfielder and Bennacer has popped up on their transfer wish list.

A report from FootballTransfers claims that Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo remains the priority target for Arsenal, but they could move for the 25-year-old AC Milan star if a deal for Caicedo proves complicated.

Arsenal tried to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder during the January transfer window as well but the move did not materialise.

The Gunners must look to bring in a quality partner for Thomas Partey and someone like Bennacer could be a quality acquisition. Apart from technical ability and flair, he will also add control and composure in the middle of the park.

The 25-year-old will feel that he has unfinished business at Arsenal and he could be tempted to return.

Apparently, the midfielder has a release clause of around €50 million in his contract and it is fair to assume that Milan will not want to sell him for cheap.

Bennacer is a key player for the Italian club and they could demand the release clause to be paid in full if Arsenal are truly interested in signing the player.