No Xhaka or White? Arsenal’s stunning 2023/24 XI if they land top transfer targets, including PL duo

Arsenal transfer news will be interesting this summer as the over-achieving Gunners now look able to compete in a different market from recent years after the superb work done by Mikel Arteta to deliver Champions League football and turn this youthful side into serious Premier League title contenders.

We’re seeing some big names linked with Arsenal ahead of the summer, and we thought we’d take a look at how they could line up in the 2023/24 season if they land three of their key targets.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has long been linked as a top target for Arsenal, and one of the most recent updates from the Daily Mirror is that Arteta is planning to hold talks with the England international soon.

It could also be that Arsenal raid another of their London rivals, with Goal recently reporting that the Gunners seem to be seriously exploring the possibility of signing Mason Mount from Chelsea.

There could also be a change at right-back, with Real Valladolid youngster Ivan Fresneda attracting strong interest from AFC, according to CaughtOffside columnist Christian Falk.

See below for how Arsenal’s line up could look next season with these potential changes…

The signing of Fresneda could give Arsenal a more natural option at right-back, with Ben White performing well there this season despite normally playing at centre-back.

In midfield, it looks like a smart move by Arsenal to bring in two younger upgrades on Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, with Rice and Mount filling those respective roles.

Overall, that’s a very strong line up and surely one which could compete for the title again.