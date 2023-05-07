Chelsea rival Liverpool for potential free transfer as duo could leave Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are reportedly rivalling Liverpool for the potential transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot is nearing the end of his contract at Juventus and has previously also been linked with Liverpool by both Football Insider and 90min.

The Blues have put together a list of potential targets in midfield for the summer, amid fears that both Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could leave Stamford Bridge.

This is according to journalist Rudy Galetti in the tweet below, as he states that Juve ace Rabiot is one of the names being looked at, as well as Southampton wonderkid Romeo Lavia, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone, and Nice starlet Khephren Thuram…

Rabiot has had a fine career at the highest level, and could surely add some much-needed experience to this struggling Chelsea side, whose policy of signing elite young talents hasn’t really worked out so far.

Liverpool also need to change things up in midfield this summer, so could do well to pounce for Rabiot on a free, though it remains to be seen if he’ll be keen on either of these clubs if they’re not in the Champions League next season.