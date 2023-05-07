Daniel Levy ready to pay 41-year-old manager’s release clause who is identified as Tottenham’s number one target

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is ready to pay the release clause for Xabi Alonso as per the latest report from The Mirror.

The report claims that the club have identified the former Liverpool man as their number one target for the vacant job. It will cost Spurs one year of Alonso’s salary at Bayer Leverkusen to bring him to the North London club.

Tottenham have continued their pursuit of Alonso despite him stating earlier this week that he is 100% focused on the job with Leverkusen this season and the next.

He said:

“I’ve been in football for many years, rumours are normal but we still have a lot to achieve”. That’s why my head is 100 percent here for the last few months. And my head is also 100 percent here for next season”.

The former Liverpool midfielder has done an exceptional job at Bayer Leverkusen and he has guided them to the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League this season. Leverkusen take on Roma in the semifinals and they will be hoping to go all the way in the competition.

Leverkusen have impressed in the German league as well (sixth in the table) and Alonso has certainly proven himself to be a talented young manager.

