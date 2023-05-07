Liverpool in talks over beating Arsenal to potential £100million transfer

Liverpool are reportedly in contact with West Ham United as they make Declan Rice one of their top midfield targets for the summer transfer window.

The Reds look like they could really do with a major rebuild in midfield this summer, and it seems Rice is one of the names on their list after his superb performances for West Ham and England in recent times.

The 24-year-old is clearly good enough to be playing for a club challenging for major trophies, and he’s notably also been strongly linked with Arsenal, who are also planning talks with him soon, according to the Daily Mirror, who add that he could cost around £100million.

See the tweet below as Rudy Galetti explains Liverpool’s interest in Rice…

Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is also mentioned, but in truth LFC could probably do with more than one major signing in that position.

The likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara have all been less consistent this season and others like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain look set to depart on free transfers.