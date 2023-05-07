Edu in constant contact with 26-year-old’s agents regarding Arsenal move

Barcelona winger Raphinha has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Brazilian international has had a mixed campaign with the Spanish club and he has not been able to convince with his performances this season.

Despite having 10 goals and 11 assists across all competitions, Raphinha is not an indispensable asset for the Spanish club, and there have been rumours that he could return to the Premier League in the summer.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to bring Lionel Messi back to the club and Raphinha fears that he could lose his starting spot next season. In that case, the 26-year-old could look to leave the Spanish club and Arsenal are keen on signing him.

According to a report from Spanish publication SPORT, Arsenal director Edu Gaspar has been in constant contact with the player’s agent regarding a summer transfer and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners come forward with an official proposal.

Barcelona are reportedly open to selling the player for a fee of around €70-€80 million.

Arsenal need to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer and Raphinha could prove to be a solid acquisition.

The 26-year-old played his best football at Leeds United in the Premier League and a return to his comfort zone could be ideal for him.

Arsenal have not been able to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli due to the lack of options. Signing a quality winger should be a top priority for Mikel Arteta this summer.

Raphinha knows the Premier League well and he could make an immediate impact at Arsenal.