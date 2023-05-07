English side in trouble as players consider going on a strike – could refuse to play the final game of the season

Wigan players are considering going on a strike and refusing to play the last game of the season, according to the latest report from The Sun.

The report claims that the players did not attend training on Saturday after failing to receive all their wages on Friday. And they could now refuse to return to play the final game of the season for the Latics.

The report further adds that some of the players have since then been paid but all those players who are out of contract this summer have still not been paid. It also claims that the players are ‘openly discussing‘ a strike until all outstanding payments are made.

Wigan Athletic’s Bahraini owners have promised to make payments after their game on Monday, but this has failed to appease the disgruntled players.

If the first team players do not show up, Wigan will have to make do with their reserves do field a team against Rotherham United.

This is the 5th time they have failed to pay the players and staff their salaries this season and have already been punished with a 3 point deduction for failing to pay them in time last month.

The situation at Wigan Athletic is undoubtedly concerning. It remains to be seen whether the players will go through with their threatened strike, but their grievances are understandable given the club’s repeated failure to meet its financial obligations to its staff.