Gent striker Gift Orban is clearly a special talent, with the 20-year-old scoring at a prolific rate in recent times and almost pulling off what would’ve been a goal of the season contender.

Watch below as the young Nigerian attempts an audacious effort straight from kick-off, which comes so close to finding the back of the net as he rattles the crossbar…

Gift Orban hit the crossbar with his strike straight from kick-off ? The audacity! pic.twitter.com/xdIqhnBN7L — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) May 7, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports

There aren’t many players who would attempt something like this, so fair play to him for the idea and for the execution, which was so close to being perfect.

Orban has shone in his time in Belgium and it wouldn’t be surprising to see top clubs move for this exciting young talent in the near future.