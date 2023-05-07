Chelsea have strong interest in transfer move for Premier League star

Chelsea reportedly have a strong interest in the potential transfer of Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to Simon Phillips via Substack.

The Blues are short of quality up front at the moment, and have really suffered as a result of that, with a dire campaign that looks set to see them finish in mid-table, a long way off from where they’d normally be.

It’s surely going to be a priority for Chelsea to replace players like Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz, and a proven Premier League goal-scorer like Toney seems ideal.

Phillips claims multiple sources state that Chelsea are very interested in signing Toney, though they are waiting to see the outcome of the investigation into the England international for alleged betting offences.

Toney has 20 goals in 32 league matches so far this season, and one can only imagine how many more he’d score in a top-performing Chelsea team.

Admittedly, this current CFC squad isn’t quite there yet, but the appointment of a new manager should help things, with a more clinical finisher in the team perhaps likely to help get the best out of recent signings like Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk.