Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville go at it again on Twitter after United defeat

Manchester United suffered their second consecutive defeat last night when they lost 1-0 to West Ham United.

The only goal of the game came from a poor mistake by United goalkeeper David De Gea, who failed to keep out Said Benrahma’s tame effort.

This defeat followed United’s 1-0 loss to Brighton earlier in the week, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring a stoppage-time penalty to secure the victory for the Seagulls.

Following the defeat, former Manchester United player Gary Neville took to Twitter to vent his frustration at the club’s owners, the Glazers.

Neville called them a “disgrace” and accused them of shirking accountability and responsibility, leaving staff members on and off the pitch uncertain about the club’s future.

He tweeted:

“United so poor in this game. ETH seeing more of the players in these situations is a positive. Allows him to sort out who he wants on the bus. The real disgrace are the Glazers. Are they waiting for the last game at OT to pass??? It would be typical of them. Weak and shirking accountability and responsibility to the end! Members of staff on and off the pitch are in an uncertain position waiting for new owners! Let alone recruitment and what budget their is going to be! This should have been done! Classless to the end!”

In response, former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher sarcastically suggested that the Glazers were responsible for the manager poor transfer decisions.

He responded by tweeting:

“Yeah the Glazers decided to play Weghorst as a 10, spend 90M on Antony & 70M on Casemiro (31) on a 5 yr deal!!”

The former United man replied to Carragher’s comment, telling him to know his subject. He went on to claim that the owners are responsible for everything post Sir Alex Ferguson.

Despite their record of huge spending on transfers over the years, this is not the first time Neville has blamed the Glazers after a defeat.

The back-to-back defeats have left Manchester United’s top-four hopes in jeopardy, with Liverpool now only a point behind them in the Premier League table.

With only a few games left in the season, the race for the top four is set to be an exciting one.