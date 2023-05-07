Jamie O’Hara is of the opinion that James Maddison will join Tottenham this summer as the Leicester midfielder attracts interest from some top teams.

Spurs are one of those teams and O’Hara thinks that Maddison would make the move if an offer came.

During a call with a fan on Talksport last night, O’Hara, Gabby Agbonlahor discussed the situation of Spurs’ midfield, and the fan said they need an attacking midfielder, to which Agbonlahor suggested Maddison.

In response to the caller saying he wouldn’t move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, O’Hara said: “He will come, of course he will.”

Maddison has 17 goal contributions in all competitions for the Foxes this season and came close to leaving the club in August, when the club rejected two bids for him worth £40million and £50million from Newcastle.

His creativity is not something to be questioned and he would slot nicely into the attacking midfield void that Spurs currently have.

The only question is whether he would move to North London with the Lilywhites likely to miss out on Champions League football for next season.

At 26 years of age, elite European football is something that Maddison deserves to play in and whether he would get that at Spurs, it is by no means a definite.