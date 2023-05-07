New frontrunner in race to be Liverpool’s new sporting director following acceleration in talks

Liverpool may reportedly be edging closer to appointing a surprise candidate as their new sporting director.

The Reds have supposedly accelerated talks with Jorg Schmadtke, and he’s now leading the race to fill that important role at Anfield, according to the Telegraph.

This seems to have come slightly out of the blue, but Schmadtke now appears the most likely to make the move to Liverpool, leaving his current position at Wolfsburg.

The 59-year-old will have big shoes to fill at Liverpool, who have enjoyed tremendous success in recent times due to the fine work of Michael Edwards in the transfer market.

Schmadtke has a strong reputation in German football, so LFC will no doubt hope he can strike up a good relationship with Jurgen Klopp in what is sure to be an important summer transfer window.

It’s not been the best season by a long way for Liverpool, whose fine recent form probably won’t be quite enough to get them back into the top four, so it’s vital for the club to get the right signings in and ensure next season can be better.