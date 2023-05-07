Brentford are said to be eyeing a move for Caoimhín Kelleher with the Liverpool goalkeeper in search of regular gametime.

Kelleher has been the second-choice keeper at Liverpool since 2020, having been given first-team status in 2019 and now, 20 appearances into his Anfield career at the age of 24, he will be searching for a chance at regular action.

And it looks as though Brentford may be willing to hand him that opportunity, with The Sun reporting that the Bees a readying a move for the Irishman.

The goalkeeping situation at The G-Tech Community Stadium is an interesting one, with David Raya’s future as a Bee looking like it will come to an end this summer, which could allow Kelleher to replace the Spaniard.

However, with the Liverpool man starting just four league games in his short career so far, a No.1 spot in East London might be unlikely to come for him as soon as next season.

The Sun say that the Reds could ask for as much as £20million for their player, and whether Brentford, or anyone else for that matter, would be willing to pay that much for someone with such little starting experience is yet to be seen.