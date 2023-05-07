Liverpool midfielder James Milner has rejected an offer from Leeds United and is now edging close to a move to Brighton.

His current contract with the club ends this summer and it has been reported that the Merseyside club are not expected to renew his deal.

According to Football Insider, those interested in the veteran Premier League star included Burnley, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Brighton, and his former club Leeds United.

But according to the reports, he turned down interest from the Whites and has now verbally agreed to sign for Brighton.

Roberto De Zerbi has the Seagulls playing some of the best football in the league and they are serious contenders to book a place in Europe by the end of the season.

Brighton could benefit with a player of James Milner’s quality who is a true professional and model for young players both on and off the pitch.

And if they do play in Europe next season, Brighton could do with the experience that he will bring having won all major trophies with Liverpool.