Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

According to a report from the Polish outlet Meczyki.pl, Liverpool are seriously considering a move for the 28-year-old midfielder at the end of the season.

Liverpool were linked with Zielinski back in 2016 as well but the midfielder chose to join the Italian club back then.

It remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp can convince the player to move to Anfield this summer.

He has a contract with Napoli until the summer of 2024 and the Italian outfit could look to cash in on him if he does not sign an extension with them. Napoli will not want to lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and the 28-year-old could prove to be a solid acquisition. He will add technical ability, control and composure in the middle of the park.

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact at Anfield next season.

Furthermore, the report adds that Klopp knows the player’s agent well. Zielinski is represented by Bartłomiej Bolek and some of his other clients like Łukasz Piszczek and Kamil Grabara have played under the German manager.

Zielinski could be open to a new challenge at this stage of his career and the opportunity to play under Klopp at Liverpool could be an attractive option for him.

Signing a proven performer like him could prove to be a wise decision for Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.