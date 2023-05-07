Liverpool “advancing” in pursuit of midfielder transfer, says Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool are reportedly advancing in their pursuit of the transfer of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing on his official Twitter page, the transfer news expert made it clear that nothing was done yet and that no major changes have happened recently, even if some reports have suggested these negotiations may be nearing a conclusion.

See below as Romano admits Liverpool are advancing in their pursuit of Mac Allister, but it seems we’re still some way away from the journalist’s ‘Here we go!’ catchphrase for this particular saga, even if things are looking positive in that Liverpool have presented their project to the Argentina international, who is expected to leave Brighton this summer…

Liverpool could do with strengthening in midfield after a frustrating season which could still see them miss out on a place in the top four, despite some recent improvement in the last few games.

Mac Allister looks ideal to help Jurgen Klopp get this team challenging for major trophies again next season, with the 24-year-old surely an upgrade on the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the latter of whom are out of contract this summer anyway.

