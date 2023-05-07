Liverpool match impressive feat that a Premier League team last managed 14 years ago

Liverpool have won five Premier League games in a row by a one-goal margin after their 1-0 win over Brentford yesterday matched the run of Birmingham City back in 2009.

The Reds look back to their best with a big improvement towards the end of the campaign, having previously been nowhere near the high standards they’ve set for themselves under Jurgen Klopp.

It may still not be quite enough to earn a top four place, but Liverpool have now won six consecutive league games, with the last five of those by just a single goal.

According to Opta in the tweet below, that makes LFC the first side to do that since Birmingham City 14 years ago…

6 & 5 – Liverpool have now won six successive Premier League games, with each of the last five being by exactly one goal – they’re the first side in the competition to win five in a row by a single goal since Birmingham in December 2009. Margins. pic.twitter.com/nJaVWlZtdo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 6, 2023

Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Anfield, before a 2-1 win away to West Ham. They then edged Tottenham 4-3 in a thrilling contest at Anfield before back-to-back 1-0 wins at home to Fulham and Brentford.

Liverpool fans will hope this hasn’t come too late for them to sneak into the top four, but even if they don’t manage it, it should at least provide some optimism ahead of next season.