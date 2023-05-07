Want-away Manchester City star’s agent in Barcelona for transfer talks

The agent of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has reportedly been in Barcelona for transfer talks with the Catalan giants.

The Portugal international is represented by Jorge Mendes, and it seems unlikely that he’ll be staying at Man City this summer, nor will he be making his loan move to Bayern Munich permanent, opening up the door for Barcelona, according to Sport.

Barcelona hadn’t initially been making a right-back like Cancelo a priority this summer, but it seems Xavi is keen on the player and a deal now looks increasingly likely, according to the report.

City need to give the green light for Cancelo to leave, and it could be that the 28-year-old will initially go out on loan again.

Pep Guardiola may well be disappointed with how this has panned out, as Cancelo initially looked a key part of his first-team, albeit with fewer minutes towards the end of his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Cancelo is a fine talent on his day and it will be interesting to see if he can get his career back on track at Barca.