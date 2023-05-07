Manchester United misfit could get surprise transfer lifeline

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood could reportedly get a surprise transfer lifeline from Juventus.

The 21-year-old’s camp have supposedly been sounded out by Juve, while there is also some interest from AC Milan and Roma, according to the Sun.

Greenwood hasn’t played for Man Utd at all this season, and it’s been over a year now since his last appearance for the club before being suspended due to sexual assault allegations made against him.

As noted by the Sun, these charges against him were dropped earlier this year, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him at Old Trafford.

A loan move to Serie A could be an ideal opportunity for Greenwood to escape the spotlight here in England, and attempt to re-launch what had been a very promising football career.

Greenwood came up through United’s academy and made a fine start to life in their first-team before incriminating videos were leaked that appeared very damaging for the player.