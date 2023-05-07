Manchester United initiate contact with 21-year-old Liverpool target, player open to move

Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The defender has been linked with clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United in recent weeks.

A report from the Portuguese publication O Jogo (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 21-year-old is open to a move to Manchester United and the Red Devils have already had initial contacts regarding a summer transfer.

Liverpool are keen on signing the central defender as well and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can fend off the competition from their arch-rivals and secure the 21-year-old’s signature.

Inacio is highly rated around Europe and he has established himself as a key player for Sporting CP.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are in need of defensive reinforcements, and the €45 million-rated defender could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition.

Liverpool will have to bring in upgrades on players like Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. On the other hand, Manchester United are likely to lose players like Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire in the summer.

Both defenders have fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and they need to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football.

Erik ten Hag will have to bring in adequate replacements and Inacio seems like a quality option.

The defender has a €45 million release clause in his contract and the two Premier League clubs should be able to afford him.

The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League will be an attractive option for the youngster and a move to Liverpool or Manchester United will be tempting for him.