Napoli defender Kim Min-jae has attracted a lot of attention with his performances for the Italian club this season.

The South Korean international has been a reliable presence at the back for Napoli and he helped them win the Scudetto recently.

As per reports (h/t SportWitness), Manchester United are keen on signing the 26-year-old central defender and they are ready to pay big money for his services. Napoli are holding out for a fee of around €60 million and Manchester United are prepared to pay up.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils submit an official proposal for the South Korean international at the end of the season.

They will need to bring in upgrades on players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof if they want to challenge for major trophies next season and Min-jae would be a superb addition.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his career and he could make a media impact at Old Trafford.

The South Korean international could partner Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in a back three. Apart from his defensive prowess, the South Korean is quite impressive with his distribution and he will help Manchester United build from the back. His style of play should be a good fit for Erik ten Hag’s system.

He will want to test himself in a different league and win major trophies with Manchester United if the move goes through.