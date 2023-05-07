Amad Diallo looks very likely to head out on loan again next season with Erik ten Hag calling for experience in his young players.

Diallo has spent this season on loan at Sunderland in the Championship, scoring 13 and assisting four times in all competitions.

This campaign has been his first successful loan following a tough season at Rangers in 2021/22 but his hopes of returning to Old Trafford next season and fighting for a first-team place are looking bleak, with ten Hag saying (via the Daily Mail) that youngsters need more time away where they can achieve more game time.

“Young players need experiences, and when we decide for him to come back, he has to be a player who can compete for the starting XI or minimum to come on for a lot of games and make an impact.”

Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray has also been quoted via the Mail as saying that he also thinks the Ivorian forward needs more experience before he returns to Manchester.

“I have a good feeling for Amad that if he’s not back at United he will go for big, big money to a top Spanish team. He loves football and wants to play so what do you do if you are at Manchester United?

“Are you happy just to be a United player and play six sub appearances and two starts over a season of 60 games for them? Or do you want to go out and play?

“I would suggest they would try him at another level and he’d go on loan to the Premier League, or go back to Serie A or Spain.”

[moresstories latest]

Having signed him from Atalanta for £37million back in 2021, United would be much better off sending him on loan once again to a team in Europe’s top five leagues where he can gain the experience needed to help him become a household name at the Theatre of Dreams.