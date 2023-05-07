Newcastle United are interested in signing the Turkish midfielder Arda Guler at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has attracted the attention of the big clubs with his performances for Fenerbahce this season, scoring six goals and picking up four assists across all competitions.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle officials will fly out to the Middle East in order to hold transfer talks ahead of a potential summer move. It remains to be seen whether the Turkish outfit are prepared to sanction his departure this summer.

Guler is regarded as a prodigious young talent with a big future ahead of him and he could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for Newcastle.

The Magpies will need to add more quality to their squad especially if they manage to secure Champions League qualification. They will need a deeper squad to compete across all fronts and Guler could be a useful option.

The 18-year-old will add creativity and goals to the side next season. Newcastle could certainly use more creativity from the central areas.

Playing against top-class players in England will accelerate the youngster’s development and Eddie Howe will also help him fulfil his potential.

The report from Football Insider adds that clubs like Barcelona are keen on signing the 18-year-old as well. The opportunity to join the Spanish club will probably be a more tempting option compared to Newcastle and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.