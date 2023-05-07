Newcastle worried they’re set to miss out on Arsenal target and eye alternative transfer instead

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing two right-back transfer targets ahead of the summer, though they fear they could miss out on Ivan Fresneda.

The Magpies are now also looking at Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries as someone to come in and potentially replace Kieran Trippier, with fears that they may have missed their chance to win the race for Real Valladolid youngster Fresneda, according to Football Insider.

This comes as Fresneda is also linked with Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund by CaughtOffside columnist Christian Falk, so it could make sense for Newcastle to consider other options in that position.

Trippier has performed well since moving to St James’ Park, but he’s not getting any younger and it could be worth bringing in someone like Fresneda, who looks a top prospect for the future, or Dumfries, who is already in his peak years.

Newcastle look in a strong position to finish in the top four this season, and that will surely only help them in the transfer market this summer.

Their wealthy owners have done well to deliver the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak in recent times, and further big-name arrivals will surely be on the way soon.

Arsenal fans, meanwhile, will hope this is an encouraging update in their club’s pursuit of Fresneda, who could be better-suited than Ben White to playing right-back next season.