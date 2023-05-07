Howe has personally told PIF he wants 31-year-old at Newcastle next season

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has openly called for the club to keep Paul Dummett this summer.

The Magpies boss clearly feels Dummett and other backup players still have an important role to play in his squad next season.

Discussing their futures, Howe made it clear he’s communicated to the board that he wants them to stick around at St James’ Park.

“Very much so (he could stay). I see Paul as part of our future,” Howe said, as quoted by HITC.

“When you build a squad you are never going to be able to play everybody for the amount of time they want to. So you need players who are prepared to fight for their place, train well and have an effect on the group.

“Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett, they are players who have not performed for the outside world, but internally they have been excellent for us.”