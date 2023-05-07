Shay Given thinks Chelsea ace who scored yesterday could now join Newcastle

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given has made it clear that he feels Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher would be a good signing for his former club.

The England international hasn’t been at his best for Chelsea in recent times, but it’s clear he could do a job for most other Premier League clubs after a hugely impressive loan at Crystal Palace last season.

Given rates Gallagher highly and believes he could be an ideal signing for Newcastle.

“I like Conor Gallagher a lot,” said Given. “Chelsea are a team that’s struggling, but I like him as a player. He has actually been linked to Newcastle.

“But it’s a midfielder arriving into the box and it’s a brilliant header from Gallagher.”

Gallagher has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham in recent times.