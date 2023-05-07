The team news for Newcastle’s clash with Arsenal is in as the two sides prepare to do battle in what is a huge game for both of them.

Eddie Howe makes just one change from the Newcastle side that came from behind to beat Southampton in their last game, with Callum Wilson coming into the front line in place of Anthony Gordon.

Alexander Isak remains the big threat up top, with the Swede looking to add to his ten league goals this season.

For Arsenal, Arteta also makes just one change from their 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Tuesday, as Gabriel Martinelli replaces Leandro Trossard on the wing.

Jorginho retains his spot in the Gunners midfield for the second game running, the first time he’s started consecutive matches since April 1st.

? ???????? ?? ? Gabriel fit to start

?? Xhaka in the middle

? Martinelli returns



Come on you Gunners! pic.twitter.com/Hp26NeWjLw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 7, 2023

Arsenal can go within a point of leaders Manchester City with a win – anything less and their title hopes will continue to slip away, while a Newcastle win keeps them safely third in the table.

Kick-off between the two teams is at 16:30.