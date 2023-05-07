Newcastle vs Arsenal team news: One change for both sides

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

The team news for Newcastle’s clash with Arsenal is in as the two sides prepare to do battle in what is a huge game for both of them.

Eddie Howe makes just one change from the Newcastle side that came from behind to beat Southampton in their last game, with Callum Wilson coming into the front line in place of Anthony Gordon.

Alexander Isak remains the big threat up top, with the Swede looking to add to his ten league goals this season.

For Arsenal, Arteta also makes just one change from their 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Tuesday, as Gabriel Martinelli replaces Leandro Trossard on the wing.

Jorginho retains his spot in the Gunners midfield for the second game running, the first time he’s started consecutive matches since April 1st.

Arsenal can go within a point of leaders Manchester City with a win – anything less and their title hopes will continue to slip away, while a Newcastle win keeps them safely third in the table.

More Stories / Latest News
Jamie O’Hara thinks England midfielder will join Tottenham this summer
Noni Madueke receives plaudits from two former players after impressive showing vs Bornemouth
Howe has personally told PIF he wants 31-year-old at Newcastle next season

Kick-off between the two teams is at 16:30.

More Stories Anthony Gordon Eddie Howe Gabriel Martinelli Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.