Manchester United look to have been given a huge opportunity to clinch the ambitious transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar this summer.

The Brazil international has not had the happiest time at PSG of late, and it now seems that the Ligue 1 giants have begun the process of trying to offload him at the end of this season.

According to Foot Mercato, PSG have instructed intermediaries to try to find Neymar a new club, while the same source note that they have previously had information on Manchester United keeping an eye on the former Barcelona forward’s situation.

Although Neymar no longer looks at the very peak of his powers, he’s still a superb natural talent and he’d surely be a decent option to plug a gap that needs filling in Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Man Utd have been a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals this season, and they’d do well to bring in a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, with loan signing Wout Weghorst not looking up to the job.

Neymar would be an exciting big-name arrival at Old Trafford, so this seems one saga worth keeping an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.