Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce singled out Pascal Struijk for the silly penalty he gave away in the defeat against Manchester City.

Leeds remain in danger near the bottom of the Premier League table, and it was always going to be an uphill struggle for them to get anything away to City at the weekend.

Still, Allardyce’s side were only narrowly beaten 2-1, so there could have been something there for them, with the new manager praising the efforts of his players, apart from Struijk conceding a silly penalty.

“I was slightly fearful, but we sorted it out for the second half and told them they were playing with too much fear,” Big Sam said.

“They needed to get on the front foot and try to challenge them. Apart from a silly penalty… and a great save by Joel [Robles] that gave us a chance to go up the other end and score.”

He added: “It was disappointing that one of our subs [Pascal Struijk] gave the penalty away.”