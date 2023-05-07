Tottenham are said to be interested in keeping defender Clement Lenglet for next season but only if the price is a reasonable one.

This is according to Sport, whose report comes amid several rumours over Lenglet and his future in London.

The Frenchman has been on loan at Spurs this season from Barcelona and has made 32 appearances in all competitions for the club as they currently sit 6th in the table.

Under Antonio Conte, Lenglet made 27 appearances in the Italian’s back-three system and despite the team’s recent rough run of form, the club may look to keep him for another 12 months, per Mundo Deportivo.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero said on his Twitch stream – according to SpursWeb – earlier in the week that Tottenham were in an advanced position over a £10.5million deal for the 27-year old, but how far that deal has progressed since that news is unclear.

For the price mentioned by Romero, the movie wouldn’t be a bad one by Spurs but with the club still managerless, the French player’s future at the club could come into further question this summer.