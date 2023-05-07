Sherwood blasts Leeds forward who ‘never even run around’ v Man City

Former Tottenham man Tim Sherwood has hit out at the performance of Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford.

The 29-year-old has not had enough of an impact at Leeds and Sherwood clearly feels he’s not contributing even the basics at the moment.

Bamford had a quiet game against Manchester City at the weekend and Sherwood did not hold back with his assessment of the former Chelsea man.

“Did anyone see Patrick Bamford today,” asked Sherwood. “I mean he was so poor. He never even run around.

“He tries his best. But he was isolated. You have to give him sympathy for that.”

Leeds remain in serious danger of relegation and will need to turn things around quickly in order to stay up.

However, they’ll need senior players like Bamford to get it together in order to have any hope in their final few games.