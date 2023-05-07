Tottenham make enquiry for 26-year-old La Liga ace who will cost €25m

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the 26-year-old midfielder during the summer transfer window and they have already enquired about the asking price.

A report from Spanish publication SPORT claims that Barcelona will sell the player for a fee of around €25 million. They signed the midfielder at the start of the season from AC Milan on a free transfer and selling him for €25 million would represent a healthy profit.

The Spanish outfit are going through financial difficulties right now and they need to raise funds through sales in order to bring in their own transfer targets.

Kessie has been a useful player for Barcelona but he is not a regular starter. It makes sense for Barcelona to cash in on the player and invest in a more useful asset. The midfielder has made just five starts in the league this season.

On the other hand, Tottenham need to add more depth to their midfield. They signed Yves Bissouma during the summer transfer window in order to add more defensive cover to the side. However, the former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder has been largely underwhelming and Spurs must look to bring in alternatives.

Kessie has the physicality and technical ability to succeed in the Premier League and he could prove to be a useful signing for Tottenham. The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player in his peak years, and the move could prove to be a bargain in the long run.