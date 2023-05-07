Julian Nagelsmann sets key condition for accepting Tottenham manager’s job

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly waiting for Tottenham to hire a new director of football before deciding whether or not he wants to become the north Londoners’ new manager.

The German tactician seems to be Tottenham’s top target to replace Antonio Conte, but it’s clear it won’t be entirely straightforward to snap him up for next season.

According to the Telegraph, Spurs may have to pay as much as £10million in compensation to Bayern, while Nagelsmann himself also wants assurances over the club’s director of football role before accepting the job.

Nagelsmann is highly rated after his fine work in the Bundesliga, where he’s been coaching since a young age with spells at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig before the big job at Bayern.

Things didn’t go entirely to plan at the Allianz Arena, but it would certainly be interesting to see if he could bring his skills to the Premier League.

Tottenham seemingly have other managerial targets in mind as well, however, with the Telegraph naming former Spain manager Luis Enrique as someone they’ve had contact with, while Feyenoord’s Arne Slot and Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou could also be approached.