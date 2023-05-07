Tottenham Hotspur picked up a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League yesterday with Harry Kane scoring the winning goal for his side.

However, the victory was marred by the racist abuse suffered by Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min. The 30-year-old South Korean international had to face racist abuse from a Crystal Palace fan in the away end.

Tottenham have now reacted to the same and released an official statement condemning the act.

The Premier League club have also announced that they will be working in tandem with Met Police to identify the individual and take necessary actions.

BREAKING: The Met Police, Tottenham and Crystal Palace are looking into an allegation of racist abuse towards Heung-Min Son during yesterday’s Premier League game. pic.twitter.com/GqjEyoWCjC — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 7, 2023

“We are aware of an allegation of racial abuse towards Heung-Min Son during yesterday’s match. Discrimination of any kind is abhorrent and has no place in society, our game and at our Club. “We are working with Met Police and Crystal Palace to investigate and identify the individual involved. We will do everything in our powers to ensure that if found guilty, the individual will receive the strongest possible action – as was the case earlier this season when Son suffered similar racial abuse at Chelsea.”

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have condemned the racist gestures from the away fan as well and they have confirmed that they will look to identify the individual and ban him from attending matches.

This is not the first time the Tottenham star has been subjected to racist abuse. Son faced a similar situation after the game against Chelsea earlier this season.

It has been a mixed campaign for the South Korean international and he has not been able to hit top form for the North London joints. It remains to be seen whether the 30-year-old can get back to his best next season and help total him compete for trophies once again.

Son is undoubtedly one of the best players in the league and he has established himself as a club legend at Tottenham.