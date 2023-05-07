Transfer news: Bellingham Man City snub, Liverpool’s top two transfer targets & more

Good morning and welcome to another Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for the ad-free version straight to your inbox five mornings a week!

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on contract talks for William Saliba: “We will find the right moment to do that. We’re doing everything we possibly can to do that in the right moment at the right time. The player-club relationship is super. It’s about timing, I think. Nothing else.”

Arsenal are continuing to push for Ivan Fresneda, but could another club also be in the race? Click here for the full story.

Raphinha looks likely to leave Barcelona this summer and Arsenal are among the clubs very keen to snap up the Brazilian winger (Sport)

Aston Villa

Contracts are set to be signed for Mateu Alemany to become Aston Villa’s new director. Full agreement in place, he has accepted all the clauses. Alemany is set to work alongside Unai Emery – they’re already targeting and discussing potential transfer targets from La Liga and more.

Bayern Munich

Bayern are focusing on Randal Kolo Muani as their top target, but could they also still consider the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen? Click here to find out more!

Brighton

James Milner is set to join Brighton on a free this summer, he’ll join on a one-year contract. It’s more smart business by Brighton following the announcement of the Joao Pedro signing.

Chelsea

Frank Lampard on his future: “I’m happy here but I don’t want to be an interim manager in my next job. I haven’t got regrets. When I came back here I certainly took it on with a lot of heart and understanding that it was short term. But I don’t want to be an interim manager again.”

Lampard on new Chelsea players: “We all saw Benoit Badiashile — it’s pretty clear that Chelsea have signed a big talent. Madueke’s performance on Tuesday was very good, gets him in the team today.”

Liverpool

James Milner is set to join Brighton on a free this summer, and soon will be decision time on new club also for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita. All of them will leave Liverpool as free agents as expected, but there is still nothing advanced or concrete between Firmino and Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool transfers: “We will bring in players who can help us, 100%. Usually we got the players we wanted. If they are over priced… then we can’t do it. That’s how it is. But I’m pretty sure we will bring in the players that we want.”

Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount remain the priorities for Liverpool, who could make multiple midfield signings this summer.

Mohamed Salah: “I feel at home here, I’m so happy at Liverpool. I work really hard and I’m motivated by breaking records, scoring goals and winning with the team.”

Manchester City

Man City were in the race and remain interested in Jude Bellingham, but they feel Real Madrid are in the strongest position. City know it’s difficult now as Madrid prepare to close the negotiation, with Bellingham making it clear he wanted to join a historic club.

Pep Guardiola on Ilkay Gundogan contract expiring in June: “The club knows what I think. I’d like to work with Gundo in the future. The club is involved and knows my opinion. They are above me, we take the decision together, good and bad.”