Trent’s “corner taken quickly” ballboy has gone onto great things since the famous Anfield moment

The ballboy that was pivotal in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s memorable moment vs Barcelona has gone onto great things since the event.

May 7th 2019. Corner to Liverpool in their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona with minutes remaining. Alexander-Arnold whips it low to an unmarked Divock Orgi to slam home and send the Reds through to the final.

But all the credit must go to the ball boy, a young man named Oakley Cannonier. His lightning-quick reactions once Gerard Pique conceded the corner were what helped create the moment as he chucked Alexander-Arnold a ball in rapid time so the set-piece could be taken.

Quick thinking from Alexander-Arnold – and just as quick from the ballboy. ? Everyone plays their part to take Liverpool to Madrid. pic.twitter.com/qOMBOsCwez — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 8, 2019

What is Cannonier up to nowadays, though?

Well last season, he had a 40-goal season with the Reds’ Under 18s and this season, despite some injuries, he’s netted seven times in four UEFA Youth League matches.

Last year he trained with the Liverpool first team for the first time and Cannonier revealed to the club website that Jurgen Klopp came to him and said thank you for that special moment at Anfield.

“I trained with the first team a few weeks ago and the boss came up to me and he was like, ‘I just need to thank you’ for what I did.”

Speaking about the famous Origi goal, he also said: “Liverpool were obviously getting beat, so the assistant manager told our coach Carl that the ball needs to be in rapid for the intensity of the game and stuff because we were 3-0 down. Everything had to be quick and you had to get the ball back on the pitch.