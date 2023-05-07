Video: Controversy! West Ham denied a blatant penalty right before the end of the first half

West Ham had a strong appeal for a penalty denied just before the end of the first half against Manchester United.

After the Red Devils conceded a goal due to David De Gea’s mistake, the Hammers continued to pile on the pressure.

A well-timed pass from Paqueta set up Benrahma with a first-time effort that was saved by De Gea, but the rebound fell to Benrahma who volleyed the ball back into the box.

The ball appeared to hit Lindelof’s out-of-position hand, leading to a genuine appeal for a handball, but the referee waved play on.

Despite VAR being available, the decision not to award the penalty was surprising and controversial, with many feeling that West Ham had been hard done by.

Manchester United were fortunate to escape conceding a penalty and will have to be more cautious in defense in the second half.

Watch the incident below: