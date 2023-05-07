(Video) Fabian Schar own goal puts Arsenal closer to victory over Newcastle

Watch Gabriel Martinelli force Fabian Schar into scoring an own goal to put Arsenal in a commanding position against Newcastle.

It’s been a great contest this afternoon but a moment to forget for Schar looks to have handed Arsenal all three points.

Martinelli was afforded loads of space down the left wing and he drove into the box and shimmied to the byline before cutting the ball back, which Schar unfortunately poked into his own net.

GOAL | Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal | Schar (OG)pic.twitter.com/rBXb5IFeuv — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 7, 2023

It’s looking like a big win for Arsenal, as Newcastle will be rueing missing what was a great chance to solidify their top four place.