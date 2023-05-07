Video: Massive howler from David De Gea gives West Ham an important lead

David De Gea’s ongoing struggles continued to haunt Manchester United as West Ham took the lead against them on account of yet another costly mistake by the Spanish goalkeeper.

The goal came from West Ham’s first real shot on target. Luke Shaw lost possession after being bullied off the ball by Michail Antonio, allowing Said Benrahama to pounce on the loose ball and charge towards the goal.

Although Benrahama’s shot from 20 yards out was weak, De Gea failed to keep it out despite getting a hand to it. The ball rolled into the back of the net, giving David Moyes’ team a crucial lead in the match.

With Liverpool breathing down their necks, Manchester United can not afford any more errors from De Gea.

The team must now rally and find a way to turn the game around if they want to keep their aspirations alive.

Watch the howler below: