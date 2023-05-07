Video: Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen left red-faced after making the blunder of the season

Netherlands and NEC goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen made a horror mistake during their defeat to Heerenveen.

Despite Heerenveen taking an early lead with a goal by Thom Haye, NEC responded with two goals, one in each half.

But late in the game, Sydney van Hooijdonk scored a late equaliser for the visitors in the 82nd minute, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

Unfortunately for NEC, their hopes of salvaging a draw were dashed when Cillessen made the blunder of the season that allowed substitute Antoine Colassin’s shot to slip past him, sealing the win for Heerenveen.

Cillessen’s misjudgment was evident as he made no attempt to stop the ball, leaving his team to suffer a devastating defeat.

Watch the howler of the season contender below: