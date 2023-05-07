Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been filmed by a fan where he confessed that he is keen to return to Barcelona next season.

Aubameyang joined Chelsea in September where he was reunited with his former Borussia Dortmund Thomas Tuchel, but five days later, the German was sacked and the Gabonese striker was instantly made to regret his move.

21 appearances and three goals later, the 34-year old is looking likely to leave Stamford Bridge and he looks to have a desired destination.

Filmed by a fan at a bar, Aubameyang was asked where he’d be come next season, and the striker responded in French: “I’d would like to return to Barcelona, but we’ll see.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: “I would like to return to FC Barcelona, but we will see.” [via DjamLife / TikTok] pic.twitter.com/a6GDXVyXPH — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) May 7, 2023

Having bagged 13 goals in 24 matches at Camp Nou, perhaps a move back to Spain would be the best thing for both Aubameyang and Chelsea.