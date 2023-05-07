(Video) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admits he wants to return to former team

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been filmed by a fan where he confessed that he is keen to return to Barcelona next season.

Aubameyang joined Chelsea in September where he was reunited with his former Borussia Dortmund Thomas Tuchel, but five days later, the German was sacked and the Gabonese striker was instantly made to regret his move.

21 appearances and three goals later, the 34-year old is looking likely to leave Stamford Bridge and he looks to have a desired destination.

Filmed by a fan at a bar, Aubameyang was asked where he’d be come next season, and the striker responded in French: “I’d would like to return to Barcelona, but we’ll see.”

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Plane flew over Newcastle stadium against Arsenal with a message for Newcastle’s Saudi owners
Liverpool midfielder has rejected a move to Leeds United
Liverpool goalkeeper targeted by Premier League side

Having bagged 13 goals in 24 matches at Camp Nou, perhaps a move back to Spain would be the best thing for both Aubameyang and Chelsea.

 

More Stories Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.