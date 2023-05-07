Video: Plane flew over Newcastle stadium against Arsenal with a message for Newcastle’s Saudi owners

Newcastle United suffered a disappointing home defeat against Arsenal earlier today despite starting the game brightly.

They hit the post early on and had a penalty disallowed by VAR before Martin Odegaard opened the scoring for Arsenal with a long-range effort in the first half.

The Gunners’ victory was sealed in the second half by a Fabian Schar own goal, leaving Newcastle to rue their missed opportunities.

Before the game, there was a bit of controversy as a political message was flown over the skies of St James Park aimed at Newcastle’s Saudi owners.

The message read “Free All Saudi Prisoners,” drawing attention to the country’s poor human rights record.

Newcastle’s takeover in 2021 has faced criticism due to Saudi Arabia’s involvement and their alleged use of sportswashing.

(via @MailSport):

BREAKING ? Plane flies over St James' Park carrying a sign saying ‘Free All Saudi Prisoners’ pic.twitter.com/snRgeame6L — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 7, 2023

However, since the takeover, Newcastle have become a force to be reckoned with having reached a cup final in their first full season under Eddie Howe as well as on the verge of finishing in the top 4.