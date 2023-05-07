West Ham favourites to beat Liverpool to £160k-a-week signing

West Ham United are reportedly now in the strongest position to seal the transfer of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

The England international has struggled to make an impact since moving to Man City from Leeds last summer, and it looks like his time at the Etihad Stadium will be short lived.

Phillips has recently been linked as a target for Liverpool, but now reports suggest West Ham might be his most likely next destination after all.

This would be some move by the Hammers if they pull it off, though it remains to be seen precisely how this saga will pan out.

Still, West Ham should have a lot of money to spend this summer as they’re likely to sell Declan Rice.

This should also give the east Londoners the funds for a replacement like Phillips in midfield.

