Newcastle United continue to be linked with a move for the Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 18-year-old is now a top target for the Magpies as they look to bring in reinforcements in the right-back department.

The 18-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Spanish club and his performances have attracted the attention of other european heavyweights as well.

Apparently, Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing the player and they are currently looking to sign him for a fee of around £20 million.

Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to compete with Dortmund and convince Real Valladolid to sell the player this summer.

The Magpies have Kieran Trippier as the only reliable right-back at the club. However, the England international is in his 30s and Newcastle cannot expect him to play every week, especially if they qualify for the Champions League.

They will need more depth and quality in the squad and Fresneda would be a solid, long-term acquisition.

The 18-year-old is highly rated in Spain and he has a big future ahead of him. He has the attributes to develop into a top-class first-team star for Newcastle in the coming seasons.

The Magpies have an ambitious project at their disposal and the Spanish defender could be attracted to the idea of playing for them. The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be hard to turn down.

However, Dortmund have an impressive track record of nurturing young talents and the 18-year-old might feel that a move to Germany could be ideal for his development.