Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs to have sent scouts to watch Blackburn Rovers wonderkid Adam Wharton.

The talented 18-year-old seems to be attracting plenty of interest from Premier League clubs after being compared to former Gunners and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Wharton has started to get playing time in Blackburn’s first-team this season, appearing for them in the Championship and showing what he’s capable of.

This now means the likes of Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle have had their scouts watch him play, as well as West Ham and Leicester City, according to the Mail’s report.

Wharton could do well to choose Arsenal right now as they’re on such a promising trajectory under Mikel Arteta, who has also shown a willingness to trust and develop young players like Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba.

Still, the teenager might also find an easier path to the first-team at Tottenham or Newcastle, who are also both top clubs but who might not have quite as much competition for places to block Wharton’s development.

One can imagine Newcastle being a good move for Wharton right now, simply due to the uncertainty at Spurs after their recent sacking of Antonio Conte and departure of director Fabio Paratici.

