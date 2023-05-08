Liverpool ready to triple star’s wages if he completes transfer

Liverpool would reportedly be ready to offer huge money to Alexis Mac Allister if he completes a transfer from Brighton this summer.

The Argentina international has had an outstanding season in the Premier League and was also key to his country’s win in the 2022 World Cup back in December.

Now it looks like Liverpool are making him one of their priorities to strengthen their ageing midfield this summer, and they could offer him a big pay rise to around £150,000 a week if he moves to Anfield, according to Football Insider.

Mac Allister is surely ready to make the step up to a big six club after his superb development with Brighton, and he looks like he’d be a particularly good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of football.

LFC arguably never really replaced Georginio Wijnaldum, and Mac Allister could flourish in a similar box to box role due to his combination of high work rate and good technical ability.

Liverpool fans will surely be pleased to see reports that their club will pay the big money required to try to make this deal happen.