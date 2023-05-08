Fabrizio Romano plays down talk of Man United transfer target joining PL rivals in swap deal

Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on Ansu Fati’s future at Barcelona amid transfer rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has been linked as a target for Manchester United by Mundo Deportivo, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, but Romano also responded to some surprise claims that he could be on his way to Wolves in a swap deal involving Ruben Neves.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as quoted by the Daily Briefing, Romano suggested that Jorge Mendes tends to discuss a number of options for his clients every summer, but this does not necessarily mean that this is anything particularly concrete or advanced.

Fati could be an exciting signing for Wolves, but it seems the issue is with Neves, who is no longer seen as a top midfield target for Barca boss Xavi, according to Romano.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out and if it could end up being good news for Man Utd, who would do well to strengthen their attack with a quality talent like Fati this summer.

Even if the Spain international hasn’t been at his best for a while due to injuries, he still has enormous potential and could surely be an upgrade on inconsistent duo Antony and Jadon Sancho.