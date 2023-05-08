Arsenal favourites to sign Bundesliga winger as Newcastle pull out of race

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby have been given a boost as Newcastle have pulled out of the race for the French winger.

The Magpies made the 23-year-old their number-one target last summer but failed to land the Leverkusen star as they were not willing to meet his £60m transfer fee, reported the Telegraph.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle have now stopped pursuing the French star as Eddie Howe has prioritised Athletic Club winger Nico Williams instead and will try to bring the Spain international to St. James’ Park during the upcoming transfer window.

The 20-year-old has a £50m release clause in his Athletic contract and the Magpies’ decision has left Arsenal with a better chance of signing Diaby.

According to the report, the Gunners are now favourites to sign Diaby this summer, but their swoop to sign the 23-year-old could be thwarted by Paris Saint-Germain.

The French club are in the market for a Lionel Messi replacement – who is set to leave the club at the end of the season – with French players being targetted by the Ligue 1 club.

The Gunners are in a strong position to sign Diaby, should they wish, and it will be up to the winger as to where he wants to play next season.